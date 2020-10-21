 Skip to Content

Can’t crush this: Beetle armor gives clues to tougher planes

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists say the armor of a seemingly indestructible beetle offers clues for designing stronger planes and buildings. The aptly named diabolical ironclad beetle can withstand being crushed by forces almost 40,000 times its body weight. In a study published in the journal Nature, a group of scientists explains why the beetle is so squash-resistant: The insect’s armor is layered and pieced together like a jigsaw. That’s what helps it avoid being stomped, squished or pecked to death. The researchers say designs inspired by the beetle’s armor could help engineers build tougher airplanes, buildings and vehicles.

