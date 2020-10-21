Cop may face charges in killing of autistic Palestinian

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli prosecutors have recommended charging a police officer with reckless killing in the fatal shooting of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City earlier this year. The decision came nearly five months after the shooting of Eyad Hallaq. Hallaq’s family, which had criticized the slow pace of the investigation and prosecutors’ claims that security cameras in the area had malfunctioned, condemned Wednesday’s decision and said police should have faced much tougher charges. Under Israeli law, the officer will be allowed to defend himself at a preliminary hearing before formal charges are filed. If convicted, he could face up to 12 years in prison.