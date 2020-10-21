COVID CASES INCREASE: Health officials worried about next several weeks in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- COVID-19 cases in the Midwest are continuing continue to surge.

Olmsted County public health officials are seeing an increase in people getting tested. The Graham Park testing site saw more than 650 people get tested Tuesday.

For the fist time since its launch this summer, Rochester's COVID-19 risk dial is hitting the high category. The dial displays current risk based off various data including an increase of testing and positive cases.

Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs

"In Minnesota, right now and Olmsted County specifically we can see that there's strain being applied to our system. So we can see that there's more people that are testing positive for COVID-19," said Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs.

According to its public health website, Olmsted County has been averaging 30 new cases per day. One of the biggest concerns is not knowing where exactly the transmission is occurring.

"I think social gatherings and family gatherings continue to be the biggest source of cases for us. So we are seeing cases transmitted amongst house hold members," Briggs said.

However, the real concern lies in the next several weeks.

"I think from what we are seeing with the data looking at the Midwest in particular and looking at us locally the next few weeks are crucial as far as how things go here in Minnesota and Olmsted County," Briggs said.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said she is worried about increased cases.

"We go over the border into those other states they come into our communities as well and that probably has added to the increases that we've seen," Norton said.

Briggs said its tough to tell right now if Minnesota will follow the spike Wisconsin and Iowa are currently seeing.

"It's difficult to know two weeks from now if we are just seeing a bump compared to the spike that others are seeing, or if we are just a little later than some of the other ones and we are moving towards an expediential situation here a couple weeks out," Briggs said.

He adds that it takes the entire community to come together to slow the spread of COVID-19.