Danish sub killer denies he had help in prison break attempt

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish man convicted of murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine has been remanded to custody Wednesday after he confessed to threatening several people as he attempted to break out of a suburban Copenhagen prison. Prosecutors said Wednesday that Peter Madsen threatened a psychologist and a warden on his way out of the Herstedvester prison and allegedly pointed an object that looked like a gun at the driver of a passing van once he was outside the facility. They say Mardsen also told the police officers who handcuffed him when he was recaptured Tuesday that he would detonate an explosives belt, which turned out to be fake.