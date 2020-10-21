ECONOMIC HARDSHIPS: Rochester residents talk about pandemic experiences with no federal aid in sight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Despite the odds of passage for a new federal coronavirus stimulus bill getting smaller by the moment, the economic need for many in our area is not shrinking.

The Senate GOP version of the bill doesn't even include another round of payments for individuals. While the need remains, Rochester is dealing with it and carrying on.

"At a time when people don't have money or a place to go and it's not any fault of their own, I believe it's a good program," said one Rochester visitor.

Although passage is a slim possibility at this point, residents are excited by the prospect of a second stimulus check.

"Yeah, it'd help me out with my rent and other everyday things," said James Robinson, who recently moved to the Med City.

"Absolutely it would help. I think it would help everybody," said Rochester resident Shawn Bauer.

"I lost my job because of planned downsizing," said resident Angela Chavezl. "The second round would definitely benefit a lot."

While everyone could use an extra $1,200 in their wallets, the pandemic has affected Rochester residents in many different ways.

"Staring at a tablet screen for 7 hours," said Gavin, a Rochester middle school student.

His transition to middle school is made harder by distance learning.

"It's pretty different. I'm hoping next year I get to Friedell because my lucky sister gets to go to school two times a week," the middle schooler said.

While life is different, it hasn't been all bad for everyone.

"I think it has let us slow down a little bit and reevaluate what's important to all of us," said resident Becky Kolb.

"It's been alright man. Just can't go anywhere like you want to. That's the only thing. Other than that, I can't complain," Robinson said. "Minding your own business, wearing your mask and doing your thing. That's what everyone should do."

"I don't know if much good has come out of all this misery because I don't know if people really appreciate what they had," said one visitor in the downtown SkyWay.

However, it has forced many to rethink economically.

"I think frugality is going to be the word for the holidays this year," Kolb said.

"We've learned to live on a budget and within our means," Chavez said. "We miss going out to restaurants. This has been the first time in months for us."

Even so, a second round of stimulus checks would be nice.

"Wait until COVID is over and take a vacation," she said. "We need one."

"I'd actually try to spare some money for a donation to the Children's Museum or orphans," Gavin said.

Wednesday, the Senate failed to pass a $500 billion stimulus bill. This proposal was much less than the $2.2 trillion proposed by Democrats or even the $1.8 trillion proposed by the White House. Still, negotiations are continuing with less than two weeks until the election.