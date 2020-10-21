Fed survey finds tepid growth as US economy battles pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country has found that the U.S. economy grew at a “slight to modest” pace in September and early October. But many areas of economic activity were still hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed report made public Wednesday said that the pace of economic activity varied greatly among sectors. Housing demand showed solid gains, helped by very low mortgage rates, but conditions in commercial real estate continued to deteriorate. That sector has been hurt by the closing of thousands of restaurants and other retail establishments.