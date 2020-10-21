In Tennessee, final debate puts surging virus in spotlight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden arrive in Nashville for their final debate, they’ll be greeted by a city with rising coronavirus case counts. Tennessee is also embroiled in a debate about mask-wearing. Thursday’s in-person presidential debate is at Belmont University, which also hosted the 2008 debate between Democrat Barack Obama and Republican John McCain. This time, Belmont will require masks and implement testing protocols and will limit exposure of debate attendees to the school’s student population. About 150 people are expected in the debate hall, including up to 35 Belmont students working as ushers.