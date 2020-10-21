Injunction filed against security firm looking to intimidate voters

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has launched a probe into Atlas Aegis, a private security firm based in Tennessee. This comes after the firm was trying to hire ex-military personnel for $910 per day to essentially be armed guards at polling places in Minnesota.

The League of Women Voters (LWV) and Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) of Minnesota have also filed an injunction against the firm trying to prevent these groups from coming to the state.

"We wanted voters to feel supported that this was not going to happen," said LWV Civic Engagement Director Nick Harper.

Both CAIR and LWV said this is a form of voter intimidation.

"This is another attempt where this private security company appears to be acting like what white militias groups are doing, which is threatening to be at the polls, armed," said CAIR Minnesota Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

"The fact that they were being sent for the purpose of being intimidating is also a violation of the Voting Rights Act," Harper said.

Secretary of State Steve Simon said federal and state authorities are looking into the matter to figure out why Atlas Aegis would try to post such a job and who might put them to the task. He expects more details about the investigation's findings to be released soon.

Simon also wanted to make clear there are laws against this type of behavior in Minnesota.

"This kind of arrangement will not be allowed under Minnesota law," Simon said. "Minnesota law is very, very clear. No one who is not a voter or an elections administrator, can be within 100 feet of even the entrance of the polling place. So, anyone who thinks that they are supplementing, augmenting, or helping law enforcement will be very disappointed. Law enforcement doesn't want that help and under state law you can't provide it at the polling place."

If you feel as though someone is trying to intimidate voters at the polls, you can report it. You can call 866-OUR-VOTE to connect with volunteer lawyers about your situation.