Meet Amit Mehta, the judge for Google’s antitrust case

The Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against Google has a judge: Obama appointee Amit Mehta, who was assigned the case Wednesday in federal court in Washington. He went to elite U.S. universities, clerked for an appellate court judge and worked for both a D.C. law firm with high-profile clients and as a public defender attorney for low-income clients. As a judge, he’s ruled that lawmakers should get the president’s financial records and sprinkled his music appreciation into opinions. He was born in India and came to the U.S. with his parents as a young child.