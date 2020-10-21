Minnesota reports 35 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily increase since May

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 35 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

This is the highest single-day increase in deaths MDH has reported since May 28, when MDH also reported 35 COVID-19 deaths. Twenty-five of the newly-reported deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 2,281 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, health officials said. MDH reported that 1,608 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that 1,082 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Thirty-seven of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 126,591 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 12,903 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 329 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department said 113,158 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported more than 15,900 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,560,520. About 1,708,185 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 9,147 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,473 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU. Click here for Tuesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

