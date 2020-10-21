NASA spacecraft sent asteroid rubble flying in sample grab

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists are optimistic that a NASA spacecraft has collected samples at asteroid Bennu for return to Earth. Officials said Wednesday that the spacecraft crushed rocks and sent rubble flying as it briefly touched an asteroid the day before. That suggests that the first U.S. asteroid- sampling effort was successful 200 million miles away. Scientists won’t know until next week how much was actually gathered. They want at least a handful of the cosmic rubble, equivalent to 2 ounces. Whatever it proves to be, the precious haul won’t arrive at Earth until 2023.