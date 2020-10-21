Record-breaking snowfall Tuesday; Rain returns Thursday

The 2.1" of snow measured at the Rochester International Airport is officially a new daily maximum snowfall record for Rochester. That snowfall record actually cracks the top 10 maximum daily snowfall accumulations in the month of October!

Tuesday's snowfall is now the 10th snowiest day in Rochester (since records begin). The last time we saw over 2" of snow in Rochester in October was back in 2017! On average, the first 1" snowfall in Rochester takes place around November 22nd. We were well ahead of schedule this year!

Rainy Weather Returns:

Showers and even thunderstorms return to the forecast on Thursday. A strong low-pressure system will move across the Midwest bringing the chance for rain through the morning and afternoon Thursday. High temperatures should warm into the lower 40s and even the lower 50s in NE Iowa keeping the precipitation type as rain through the evening. Temperatures will eventually fall into the lower 30s Thursday night with flurries expected overnight.

Area-wide rainfall accumulations will be around a half inch for most of SE Minnesota. Some portions of NE Iowa could see up to 1" of rainfall through Thursday evening. Current guidance suggests heavy bands of rain setting up near and to the SE of Decorah.

Nick