Rochester Public Library pausing reopening plans after COVID-19 cases rise in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Public Library is pausing its reopening plans after a rise in COVID-19 cases in Olmsted County.

Earlier this month, the library planned on doing an "express system" where people make 45-minute appointments to browse the library.

According to a news release from the library, the service would "allow visitors a chance to browse and borrow materials, access library computers, ask questions, apply for a library card, and use WiFi."

But those plans are being put on hold because the city's COVID-19 risk dial is at the high risk level.

When that returns to normal levels, the library will begin to offer appointments.

In the meantime, Rochester residents can get books through curbside pickup and the bookmobile.

Curbside pickup is located at the Civic Center Parking Ramp.