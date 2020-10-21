Sudanese return to streets over dire living conditions

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese protesters have taken to the streets in the capital and across the country over dire living conditions and a deadly crackdown on demonstrators in the east earlier this month. The protests came on the anniversary of a 1964 uprising that ended six years of military rule. Sudan is currently ruled by a joint civilian-military government, following the popular uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir last year. Footage circulating online showed protesters marching in Khartoum and its twin city, Omdurman, as well as in other cities across the country. Protesters set tires ablaze in some areas in the capital. There were no immediate reports of violence.