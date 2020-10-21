Swiss fear rise in COVID-19 cases could overburden hospitals

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss health minister says coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations are doubling every week, warning of the prospect of overburdened hospitals as Switzerland has gone from one of least-affected countries in Europe to one of the worst-hit in just three weeks. Alain Berset made the comments after the country of 8.5 million tallied on Wednesday a record 5,583 new cases over the latest 24 hours. That obliterated the previous one-day record set two days earlier by about 14%. He said the government will act again if new restrictive measures announced over the weekend don’t help lower the count.