UN chief isn’t giving up trying to get Gulf nations to talk

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he has been trying for some time to get the deeply divided countries and their backers in the Persian Gulf to step back from possible confrontation and engage in dialogue. He says so far he hasn’t been successful but he hasn’t given up. The U.N. chief said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press that he feels the Gulf countries are in a similar situation to the Cold War rivals. The Soviet Union and its U.S. and European opponents started a dialogue despite “huge divisions” and “an environment of confrontation,” and Guterres hopes the Gulf rivals can, too.