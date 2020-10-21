UN envoy hails early agreements in Libya talks

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Libya says the two warring factions have agreed on issues that “directly impact the lives and welfare of the Libyan people,” and said work toward cementing a cease-fire in the restive North African country will continue. Stephanie Turco Williams cited agreements to open air and land routes in the country, to work to ease inflammatory rhetoric in Libyan media, and to help kickstart Libya’s vital oil industry. She is hosting U.N. talks in Geneva aimed at getting a lasting and permanent cease-fire in a country riven by chaos since the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.