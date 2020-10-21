UN says shipwreck off Libya left 15 migrants dead

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says least 15 migrants trying to reach Europe drowned in the Mediterranean Sea when their boat capsized off the coast of Libya. It says fishermen rescued at least five migrants and returned them to the town of Sabratha late Tuesday. The shipwreck was the latest maritime disaster involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. In the years since the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants hoping to get to Europe from Africa and the Middle East.