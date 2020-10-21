US antitrust crackdown on Google echoes Europe’s moves

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. antitrust crackdown on Google might seem like deja vu for European Union regulators. By U.S. standards, the Justice Department’s move to sue Google this week for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising was a bold move. But it treads on ground already broken years before by officials in Brussels. The EU’s competition commissioner has slapped the tech behemoth with multibillion dollar penalties in three separate competition cases in recent years. But critics say that they haven’t done much to change the company’s behavior and officials in Brussels have been weighing up new tools.