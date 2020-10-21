Weekly state high school football rankings
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 21, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lakeville South (3)
|(2-0)
|48
|1
|2. Eden Prairie (2)
|(2-0)
|47
|2
|3. Prior Lake
|(2-0)
|40
|3
|4. Woodbury
|(2-0)
|33
|5
|5. St. Michael-Albertville
|(2-0)
|32
|T6
|6. Champlin Park
|(2-0)
|22
|8
|7. Maple Grove
|(2-0)
|20
|9
|8. East Ridge
|(2-0)
|18
|T10
|9. Farmington
|(2-0)
|10
|T10
|10. Lakeville North
|(1-1)
|3
|4
Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 1, Osseo 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Chaska (6)
|(2-0)
|60
|1
|2. St. Thomas Academy
|(2-0)
|51
|2
|3. Owatonna
|(2-0)
|45
|4
|4. Rogers
|(2-0)
|44
|3
|5. Moorhead
|(2-0)
|34
|6
|6. Mankato West
|(2-0)
|30
|5
|7. Andover
|(2-0)
|28
|7
|8. Mahtomedi
|(2-0)
|13
|NR
|9. Chanhassen
|(1-0)
|11
|9
|10. Robbinsdale Armstrong
|(0-1)
|5
|10
Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 3, Tartan 3, Spring Lake Park 2, Monticello 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Hutchinson (7)
|(2-0)
|70
|1
|2. Marshall
|(2-0)
|61
|2
|3. Fridley
|(2-0)
|52
|3
|4. Orono
|(2-0)
|41
|T6
|5. Rocori
|(2-0)
|38
|5
|(tie) Becker
|(1-0)
|38
|4
|7. Detroit Lakes
|(2-0)
|28
|T6
|8. Byron
|(2-0)
|25
|T8
|9. Willmar
|(2-0)
|14
|10
|10. Jordan
|(2-0)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Simley 7, Grand Rapids 2, South St. Paul 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Annandale (5)
|(2-0)
|70
|2
|2. Rochester Lourdes (1)
|(2-0)
|66
|T3
|3. Cannon Falls
|(3-0)
|65
|T3
|4. Albany
|(2-0)
|52
|5
|5. Dassel-Cokato
|(2-0)
|47
|T6
|6. Waseca (2)
|(1-1)
|41
|1
|7. Pierz
|(2-0)
|36
|T6
|8. Stewartville
|(1-0)
|17
|T8
|9. Rockford
|(2-0)
|10
|NR
|(tie) Mora
|(2-0)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Aitkin 7, New London-Spicer 6, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4, Litchfield 4, Luverne 3, Brooklyn Center 1, Plainview/Elgin-Millville 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Caledonia (5)
|(1-0)
|68
|1
|2. Minneapolis North (2)
|(2-0)
|65
|2
|3. Redwood Valley
|(2-0)
|49
|3
|4. Blue Earth Area
|(2-0)
|45
|4
|5. Moose Lake Willow River
|(2-0)
|41
|5
|6. Barnesville
|(2-0)
|34
|T7
|7. West Central Ashby
|(3-0)
|27
|6
|8. Chatfield
|(2-0)
|22
|10
|9. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
|(2-0)
|20
|9
|10. Paynesville
|(2-0)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 2, Crosby-Ironton 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blooming Prairie (5)
|(2-0)
|57
|1
|2. Mahnomen-Waubun (1)
|(2-0)
|53
|2
|3. Minneota
|(2-0)
|51
|3
|4. Dawson-Boyd
|(2-0)
|43
|4
|5. Mayer Lutheran
|(2-0)
|34
|T5
|6. Browerville
|(2-0)
|26
|T5
|7. Wabasso
|(2-0)
|22
|T8
|8. Underwood
|(2-0)
|19
|7
|9. Hinckley-Finlayson
|(2-0)
|7
|NR
|10. BOLD
|(2-0)
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Murray County Central 4, Breckenridge 3, New Ulm Cathedral 2, Randolph 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Hills-Beaver Creek (3)
|(2-0)
|46
|1
|2. Stephen-Argyle (1)
|(2-0)
|40
|5
|3. Win-E-Mac
|(2-0)
|38
|T3
|4. Grand Meadow (1)
|(2-0)
|37
|6
|5. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(1-0)
|28
|2
|6. Cromwell
|(2-0)
|25
|T7
|7. Mountain Lake Area
|(1-1)
|13
|NR
|8. South Ridge
|(2-0)
|10
|T7
|9. Southland
|(2-0)
|7
|NR
|10. Verndale
|(2-0)
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 4, Ogilvie 4, Renville County West 3, Hancock 3, Cherry 3, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 3, North Central 3, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 1, NCE-UH 1.