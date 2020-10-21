Wanamingo man killed in five-vehicle crash

NEAR ROYALTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- A young Wanamingo man was one of two people killed in a five-vehicle accident in central Minnesota.

Logan Dewitz, 21, was in the Mitsubishi Endeavor that crashed on Highway 10 west near Royalton around 7:15 on Monday morning.

Dewitz was killed when the SUV crossed the center median and collided with four other vehicles, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Another Wanamingo man, 19-year-old Hunter Burow, was in the SUV. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Little Falls woman in a Jeep Cherokee was killed in the crash while the vehicle's driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

Two additional people suffered non-life threatening injuries.