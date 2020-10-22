2nd group of judges blocks Trump order on House seats count

(AP) — For the second time in two months, a panel of federal judges has blocked President Donald Trump’s effort to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from being counted during the process of divvying up congressional seats by state following the census.

The latest decision came Thursday from a panel of three district judges in California.

The California judges went further than last month’s ruling by a panel of three federal judges in New York by saying that Trump’s order violated the constitution.

The New York judges ignored the question of its constitutionality.

The Trump administration has appealed the New York decision to the Supreme Court.