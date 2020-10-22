Activist for Georgia’s homeless and death-row inmates dies

ATLANTA (AP) — A determined advocate for homeless people and death row inmates in Georgia has died after a long battle with cancer. Murphy Davis was 72. Her death Thursday was announced by her family. Davis made it her life’s work to fight against the death penalty after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed executions to resume in the 1970s. She and her husband and fellow Presbyterian minister Eduard Loring also advocated for homeless people, and pressed for racial and economic justice and the abolition of war. Their Open Door Community near downtown Atlanta fed people out of a large, old home while they worked for social justice.