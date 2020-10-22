Breezy and wet today; snow possible over the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms today

A storm system is moving in from the southwest today, bringing clouds and rain to the area to go with a raw northeast breeze that will add a chill to the air. Just like each of the last four days, high temperatures today will be in the 30s in most spots with wind chill values only in the 20s thanks to those winds. A few spots in northeast Iowa will reach the mid-50s, meanwhile, as the warm front of the system will pass through that portion of the area and then stall along the Minnesota border. If there's any silver lining to the cold, wet weather day, it's the rainfall potential of half an inch or more across the area that would improve the drought conditions. The current rainfall deficit for October in Rochester is 0.68" and for the year the deficit is 1.22".

A colder weekend is ahead

Colder air will blow into the region Friday on the backside of today's storm system on gusty northwest winds. We'll have mostly cloudy skies through the morning and most of the afternoon with high temperatures only in the upper 30s. Wind chill levels tomorrow will be in the 20s as those winds will occasionally reach 25 miles per hour.

Sunshine, then snow

High pressure will bring bright, tranquil weather for Saturday with sunshine in the forecast at least to start the day before clouds thicken in the afternoon ahead of the arrival of the storm system that will bring snow for Sunday. High temperatures for both days will be in the mid-30s with a fairly light breeze expected.

The Sunday storm system will bring periods of light snow to the region and it looks like a one to three inch range for our accumulation. Light snow will develop in the early morning hours and continue through the afternoon when the bulk of the snowfall will occur.

The snowfall forecast for the next four days

Cold sunshine next week

Cold high pressure from Canada will settle into the region early next week, bringing drier weather to the area for the longer term. We'll have sunshine from late Monday through the following weekend, but temperatures each day will only reach the 30s through Wednesday and possibly the lower 40s heading into the following weekend. The seasonal average high temperature for late October is in the mid-50s.