CIVIL UNREST: GOP lawmakers detail state’s response to unrest following George Floyd death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- After months of investigation the Senate Transportation, Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committees released their findings on how Gov. Tim Walz dealt with the civil unrest following George Floyd's death.

Lawmakers heard testimonies from law enforcement, business owners and citizens.

The key finding in the 61 page report comes down to Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey failing to realize how serious and dangerous the protests would become.

"What happened here in Minnesota is one of the darkest days in history, but I think days we have to learn from," said Sen. David Senjem, (R) Rochester.

The Senate report makes five recommendations including a need for public leaders recognize safety is a necessity.

"Governors must activate the National Guard when necessary and without hesitation to assist law enforcement in containing the rioting and protect the public," said Sen. Scott Newman, (R) Hutchinson.

This is already happening with Walz activating the national guard Thursday following an update in the case against the officers charged in Floyd's death.

The report also talks about a spike in violence with 20 homicides and 140 shootings in Minneapolis from May 25, when Floyd died, to July 15.

Senate lawmakers say the important piece here is 'how do we move forward and ensure we learn from the mistakes in the past and not let history repeat itself.'

Newman says those who commit criminal acts must be arrested and prosecuted.

No Senate DFL lawmakers attended any hearings or provided any written responses to this report.

For the full report, click here.