Court records: Man had guns, search online for Biden home

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — Court documents indicate a North Carolina man indicted last month on child pornography charges had searched online earlier this year for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s home, traveled near the home and wrote a checklist which ended with the word “execute.” The information was contained in documents linked to a detention hearing for Alexander Hillel Treisman. A magistrate in an order signed Oct. 8 also said Treisman was in possession of an AR-15 rifle, a canister of explosive material and a box of ammunition, all of which were found inside a van abandoned in a bank parking lot in Kannapolis, North Carolina.