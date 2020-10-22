Duluth police announce arrest of gang leader from Rochester

DULUTH, Minn. (KTTC) - The Duluth Police Department announced the arrest of several gang members, including the alleged leader.

The arrests are the result of a widespread regional drug trafficking operation that is believed to be lead by Ricky Antoine Osborne.

Lt. Jeffrey Kazel of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force said during a news conference on Thursday.

"The investigation shows Antoine is the head of a group of Black P. Stone Nation gang members who were distributing controlled substances through Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Mr. Osborn lives in Rochester and runs his operation largely remote through Rochester," Kazel said.

Kazel said Osborn has been under investigation since December.

Osborne is accused of distributing heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.