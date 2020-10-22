Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

ROME (AP) — Italy’s three largest cities face new curfews as regional authorities try to slow the spread of COVID-19 where it first struck hard in Europe, most of whose countries are now imposing, or mulling, new restrictions to cope with rapidly rising caseloads. Italy was Europe’s first country to be put under a national lockdown in March. But Premier Giuseppe Conte, wary of crippling the country’s long-lame economy, hasn’t repeated the drastic move — as new confirmed infections hit a record of more than 15,000 on Wednesday. But the Czech Republic’s government on Thursday re-imposed exactly the same heavy restrictions it slapped on citizens in the spring — and which Prime Minister Andrej Babis had repeatedly said would not be repeated.