Everything you need to know about the final presidential debate and how you can watch

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to face-off in a final presidential debate Thursday in Nashville.

The third scheduled debate comes three weeks after the first debate in Cleveland. The second debate, which was scheduled to be held in Miami, was canceled after Trump declined to participate in a virtual debate following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The two candidates then held their own townhall events on the same night, at the same time.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced changes to the second debate on Monday. Each candidate will now be muted while the other delivers two-minute remarks at the start if each topic. They will not be muted during the remaining time of each 15-minute block.

The changes are aimed at preventing chaos seen during the first debate. Viewers witnessed the candidates talking over each other with raised voices.

DEBATE DETAILS

Location: Belmont University in Nashville.

Moderator: NBC News White House correspondent and anchor Kristen Welker.

Time: 9 – 10:30 p.m. ET, 8 – 9:30 p.m. CT, 6 – 7:30 p.m. PT

How to watch: Live on KTTC and streaming here.

Details: The debate will also be divided into six 15-minute segments. Welker select the topics and released them last week.

Topics include:

Fighting COVID-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

More information from the debate host can be found here.

The presidential election is set for Nov 3.