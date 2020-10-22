It’s on: Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus, election security

UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: President Donald Trump says the Obama administration left him a "mess" to deal with in terms of tempering relations between the United States and North Korea.

Trump said during Thursday night's final presidential debate that he had warded off a war that could have threatened millions of lives, saying President Barack Obama had told him he viewed potential danger from Kim Jong Un as among the country's greatest national security threats.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump had "legitimized" a "thug" by meeting with and forging a relationship with Kim.

Trump countered that Kim "didn't like Obama" and insisted, "Having a good relationship with other countries is a good thing."

Biden countered by noting that the United States "had a good relationship with Hitler" prior to the invasions that led the country into World War II.

UPDATE: 8:55 p.m.: Joe Biden says his son did nothing inappropriate while working for a company in Ukraine and notes President Donald Trump was the one who got impeached for dealings with that country.

During the final presidential debate Thursday night, Trump noted that the former vice president's son Hunter Biden drew a large salary from a Ukrainian firm. Joe Biden responded that the accusation had been investigated repeatedly and did not link him to any wrongdoing. Biden also noted that the president was impeached for attempting to pressure the president of Ukraine to find potentially damaging information on the Bidens.

He then attempted to turn the question into an attack on Trump, focusing on a recent report in The New York Times that Trump has a bank account in that country.

Trump responded, "I have many bank accounts and they're all listed and they're all over the place." He said that the Chinese account in question was opened in 2015 and closed in 2017, "I believe," even though it actually appears to still be open.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It's debate night for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

They've squared off in Nashville in their final face-to-face confrontation before the election.

Right from the start they went at each other on the pandemic.

Biden said no one who's handled it as Trump has should remain as president. Trump said he's done well, and better times are coming.

The debate then shifted to tax returns.

Responding to unfounded allegations from Trump during Thursday night's debate that he's received funds from Russian sources, Biden noted that he's released 22 years of taxes, which he says show "I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life."

Pointing his finger at Trump, Biden asked: "What are you hiding?" He told Trump to "release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption."

Trump responded that he would like to release his returns "as soon as we can" but reiterated his excuse that he's under audit, a claim he's made since he first ran for president in 2016. The president is not actually barred from releasing the documents while they're under audit.

Trump also responded to the news that he paid just $750 in taxes in 2017, claiming that he was told he "prepaid tens of millions of dollars," and that the $750 he paid was a "filing fee."

But Biden again called on Trump to release proof. "Show us," Biden said. "Stop playing around."