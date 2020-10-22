Final debate could thrust foreign policy back into campaign

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have starkly different visions for the international role of the United States — and the presidency. Advisers to both men believe the competing approaches – Trump’s pugnacious cry of “America First,” Biden’s pledge to reinvigorate a network of Western democracies – can appeal to voters in the final weeks leading up to Election Day. Biden once made his foreign policy experience a central part of his argument for the presidency. Trump at various points has tried to elevate his accomplishments in the international arena. But the coronavirus pandemic has dominated the general election campaign so far.