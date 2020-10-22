Flash Flood Warning from THU 8:54 PM CDT until THU 11:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Clayton County in northeastern Iowa…

Southeastern Fayette County in northeastern Iowa…

* Until 1145 PM CDT.

* At 847 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. Up to an inch

of additional rain is expected.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, and low lying

areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Guttenberg, Elkader, Strawberry Point, McGregor, Garnavillo,

Arlington, Volga, Garber, Clayton, Elkport, Osborne and Mederville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1 INCH IN 3 HOURS