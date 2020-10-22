French PM says 2nd virus wave is here, vastly extends curfew

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister has announced a vast extension of the nightly curfew that is intended to curb the spiraling spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Jean Castex said the curfew imposed in eight regions of France last week, including Paris and its suburbs, is being extended starting at midnight Friday to 38 regions and Polynesia. He says it will last six weeks before a review. Castex said, “In France, like everywhere in Europe, the second wave is here.” The extension means that 46 million of the 67 million people living in France will be under curfews.