Hong Kong summons German consul in friction over asylum case

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s consul general to Hong Kong was brought in for talks, following reports Berlin had granted asylum to a student who faced prosecution for demonstrating against its the city’s extradition law. Germany’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday that Consul General Dieter Lamle had been summoned Wednesday by Hong Kong authorities, but would not provide further details. Hong Kong’s government said in a statement that Lamle was brought in at the request of Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong’s No. 2 official, who told him the government “strongly objects to the harboring of criminals under different pretexts by other jurisdictions.”