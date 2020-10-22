 Skip to Content

Judge drops 3rd-degree murder charge against ex-Minneapolis cop in George Floyd’s death; 2nd-degree charge remains

9:10 am Minnesota NewsMinnesota news from the Associated PressTop Stories
Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge drops 3rd-degree murder charge against ex-Minneapolis cop in George Floyd’s death; 2nd-degree charge remains.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling was made public Thursday. Chauvin now faces two counts going forward: second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Cahill also denied defense requests to dismiss the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content