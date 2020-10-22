MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge drops 3rd-degree murder charge against ex-Minneapolis cop in George Floyd’s death; 2nd-degree charge remains.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling was made public Thursday. Chauvin now faces two counts going forward: second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Cahill also denied defense requests to dismiss the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.