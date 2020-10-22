Michigan State dropping swimming and diving teams

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is dropping swimming and diving teams for men and women after the 2020-21 season. Officials say the athletic department is facing a “financial crisis” with a likely revenue shortfall of more than $30 million. MSU says no swimmer or diver will lose a scholarship if they remain as students. Counseling and mental health services will also be available. MSU says dropping the teams will improve the athletic department’s long-term finances. MSU says it has struggled to recruit swimmers because it has a “smaller than regulation pool.”