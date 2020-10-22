Michigan visits Minnesota in virus-delayed Big Ten opener

Michigan starts head coach Jim Harbaugh’s sixth year at Minnesota in a virus-delayed Big Ten opener. The Gophers won 11 games last season, a total the Wolverines haven’t reached since 2011. The Gophers have lost 16 straight matchups with the Wolverines at home. Their last such win was in 1977 at since-demolished Memorial Stadium. Minnesota last hoisted the Little Brown Jug trophy six years ago after winning at Michigan Stadium. The 18th-ranked Wolverines break in a new quarterback, Joe Milton. The 21st-ranked Gophers are playing their first season opener with two teams in the AP Top 25 poll since 1968.