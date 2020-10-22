Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After the first presidential debate was panned so widely that organizers introduced a mute button, Thursday’s second and final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was far more civil.

Whether because of that button or the terrible reviews — especially for Trump — the candidates interrupted each other far less frequently, even as they clashed on issues ranging from the coronavirus to crime to global warming.

While Trump and Biden responded to each other’s answers — shaking their heads disapprovingly or smiling, in the case of Biden — the two largely avoided speaking over one another this time.