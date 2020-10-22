NHL cancels 2021 Minnesota Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend

The NHL has canceled the 2021 Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend but still hopes to start the season on or around Jan. 1. The Winter Classic was scheduled to be played New Year’s Day outdoors at Target Field in Minneapolis between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. The Florida Panthers were set to host All-Star festivities in Sunrise in late January. The league hopes to reschedule those events in those cities in future years. There was hope at one point the Winter Classic could mark opening night for the 2021 NHL season. Commissioner Gary Bettman has said the league is planning for each team to play a full 82-game schedule.