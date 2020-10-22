No. 18 Michigan faces difficult opener at No. 21 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan hasn’t left Minnesota with a loss since 1977. This time, the only fans in the seats will be family members of the players due to virus protocols. Despite the reduced disadvantage for the visitors, this ought to be a difficult opener for the 18th-ranked Wolverines. The 21st-ranked Gophers won 11 games last season. Michigan hasn’t hit that mark since 2011. Minnesota welcomes star Rashod Bateman back for one of the country’s best passing duos with quarterback Tanner Morgan. This is the first time a ranked Gophers team opens against an opponent also appearing in the AP poll since 1968.