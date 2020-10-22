Pakistan court adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case for 4 weeks

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court has adjourned for four weeks the hearing of an appeal from the family of American journalist Daniel Pearl against the acquittal of a British-born Pakistani man convicted over the 2002 beheading of the Wall Street Journal reporter. The key suspect in Pearl’s slaying was acquitted in April, a move that stunned the U.S. government, Pearl’s family and journalism advocacy groups. The acquittal is now being appealed separately by the government and Pearl’s family, a process that under Pakistani law could take years. Thursday’s adjournment came due to the absence from court of government lawyer who was unwell, and following the request of Sheikh’s defense lawyer.