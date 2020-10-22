Protesters mark 25th anniversary of effort against police violence; AG Ellison reacts to charge dismissal in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thursday was the 25th anniversary of National Protests Against Police Violence.

The Communities United Against Police Brutality hosted a rally that evening outside the Fourth Minneapolis Police Precinct.

"We have had something every single year since this tradition started," said Michelle Gross, President of Communities United Against Police Brutality.

In 2015, 24 year old Jamar Clark was shot and killed by police officers who belonged to the fourth precinct in Minneapolis.

Demonstrators walked a few blocks from the precinct building to the site on Plymouth Avenue in North Minneapolis where Clark died.

"Killer cops still work here. Many haven't been held accountable. And the City has paid out millions of dollars of lawsuits to represent their bad behavior," said Nekeima Armstrong Levy, Civil Rights Activist.

Family and friends of victims who have died at the hands of officers spoke to the crowd of demonstrators.

"My son's father and fiancé. His name was Justin Tiegen, was brutality beat to death and thrown inside a dumpster. On August 19, 2009 by the St. Paul Police Department," said Toshira Garraway.

"This 4th precinct has killed so many people," said Taren Vang, the girlfriend of Travis Jordan, a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police in November, 2018.

The officers in that case were not charged.

"Police violence and our basic access to justice. So, if it doesn't affect you now it's going to affect you within the next 10 years, said demonstrator Edward Montoya.

On Thursday morning, a Hennepin County judge dropped the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chuavin is the officer who kneeled on the back of George Floyd's neck in May.

KTTC was able to speak exclusively with Attorney General Keith Ellison about the case.

"Eight of nine were not dropped. And we are going to trial on second-degree murder and manslaughter. One third-degree murder judge against one defendant was released. We don’t regard that as a big deal," he said.

Protestors agreed with Ellison's assessment.

"We're less concerned than people might think. When he (Chauvin) was initially charged with that third-degree murder we thought that charge was not a good charge anyway because it was too low. It was entirely too low. It was a charge that was sort of a throw away charge almost. And so we are okay with the fact that they dropped it. But they better not drop any other charges, and they better charge him here in this community and not anywhere else," Gross said.