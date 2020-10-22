Russian spymaster says Belarus protests fueled from abroad

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign intelligence chief has claimed that the 2 1/2 months of protests since Belarus’ presidential election have been fomented from abroad. Belarus has been rocked by massive demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term in an August vote that the opposition argues was rigged. Lukashenko has accused the United States and its allies of fueling the protests. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service director Sergei Naryshkin echoed the Belarusian leader’s claims during a visit to Belarus on Thursday. He said, “We are seeing a desire to try to change the existing order, the existing political system, by unconstitutional means.” Belarus is a former Soviet republic that maintains close economic ties with Moscow.