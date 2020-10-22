Secret gives $1M to women’s hockey players association

TORONTO (AP) — The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association is receiving a $1 million boost from Secret Deodorant to continue its barnstorming Dream Gap Tour of games and relieve any financial uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The commitment is considered the largest for professional women’s hockey in North America, the PWHPA announced. The cash influx led to the PWHPA announcing its renamed Secret Dream Gap Tour will feature six events this winter, with players also competing for cash prizes. That’s a switch from last year, when PWHPA players only had their travel, lodging and meal costs covered for participating in the weekend tournaments.