Serb police block right-wing disruption of event with Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police have prevented dozens of right-wing extremists from disrupting a youth cultural event with Kosovo after similar groups in previous weeks broke into a cartoon exhibition and threatened artists in a theatre play about the 1995 killings in Srebrenica. Riot police on Thursday deployed around the venue hosting the Miredita Dobar Dan festival organized annually by liberal youth groups from Serbia and Kosovo. Right-wing protesters chanted nationalist slogans and waved Serbian flags as they gathered in the vicinity of the building in central Belgrade where the event opening was scheduled. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.