Stars to honor students at GLSEN’s reimagined 30th awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network will honor six students through celebrity-directed stories at its 30th annual reimagined ceremony. GLSEN announced Thursday that the ceremony will highlight the students at the the Respect Everywhere celebration, which will premiere Monday on the organization’s website. The students’ stories will be told in a series of short videos by directors including Octavia Spencer, Rob Hardy, Kalen Allen, Matt Bomer, Joe Mantello and Antoni Porowski. The online event will showcase six students from around the country that have made an impact on the LGBTQ+ community in their own way. The awards show was previously named the Los Angeles Respect Awards.