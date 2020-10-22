Sunflower farmers expect biggest crop in 5 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sunflower farmers in the U.S. are expected to produce their biggest crop in five years, and North Dakota farmers are expecting their best yield in history. The National Sunflower Association says the first production forecast for 2020 is 2.81 billion pounds, up 44% from 2019. North Dakota leads the country in sunflower production. The state forecast is 1.23 billion pounds, up 64% from last year.. Higher yields are expected in five of the eight states in which sunflower production is tracked. Increases are forecast for Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and the Dakotas. Decreases are expected in California, Minnesota and Texas.