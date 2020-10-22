Things to Do: Winona in the fall

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Winona is a beautiful Mississippi River town in all seasons and in fall, it is spectacular. Thursday on our noon news, Kristen Glazer Felegy, author of the blog "Expedition Kristen" joined us with her top picks to enjoy the season there.

Kristen recommends an indoor stop - Minnesota Marine Art Museum, a sandwich or smoothie at Acoustic Cafe, the patio at Island City Brewing Company and her top pick - the Sugar Loaf hike.

