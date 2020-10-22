Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Foley, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15
Andover def. Osseo, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14
Benson def. Montevideo, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
Blaine def. Park Center, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15
Bloomington Jefferson def. St. Louis Park, 20-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-23
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Wabasso, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-7
Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24
Canby def. Renville County West, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 28-26, 25-19, 25-18
Champlin Park def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-14, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16
Chisholm def. Virginia, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-7
Coon Rapids def. Anoka, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21
Duluth East def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 26-24, 25-14
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-6, 25-8, 25-15
Ely def. Cherry, 25-18, 25-20, 26-24
Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
Hermantown def. Grand Rapids, 25-16, 8-25, 27-25, 25-19
Holy Family Catholic def. Mound Westonka, 25-22, 25-15, 25-23
Kasson-Mantorville def. Lake City, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-11, 25-10, 22-25, 25-7
Legacy Christian def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-17, 25-17, 25-11
Mayer-Lutheran def. Belle Plaine, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16
Minneota def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-11, 25-11, 25-14
Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-16, 25-6, 25-11
New Life Academy def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-11, 25-9
New London-Spicer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 19-25, 25-12, 25-6, 25-21
New Ulm Cathedral def. Sleepy Eye, 25-15, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23
Red Rock Central def. Cedar Mountain-Comfrey, 25-6, 25-19, 25-22
Rush City def. East Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12
South Ridge def. Moose Lake/Willow River
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Sibley East, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
Stewartville def. Pine Island, 25-2, 25-9, 25-15
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-15, 25-17
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/