Thursday’s Scores

8:59 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. Foley, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15

Andover def. Osseo, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14

Benson def. Montevideo, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23

Blaine def. Park Center, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15

Bloomington Jefferson def. St. Louis Park, 20-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-23

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Wabasso, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-7

Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24

Canby def. Renville County West, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 28-26, 25-19, 25-18

Champlin Park def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-14, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16

Chisholm def. Virginia, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-7

Coon Rapids def. Anoka, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21

Duluth East def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 26-24, 25-14

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-6, 25-8, 25-15

Ely def. Cherry, 25-18, 25-20, 26-24

Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

Hermantown def. Grand Rapids, 25-16, 8-25, 27-25, 25-19

Holy Family Catholic def. Mound Westonka, 25-22, 25-15, 25-23

Kasson-Mantorville def. Lake City, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-11, 25-10, 22-25, 25-7

Legacy Christian def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-17, 25-17, 25-11

Mayer-Lutheran def. Belle Plaine, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16

Minneota def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-11, 25-11, 25-14

Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-16, 25-6, 25-11

New Life Academy def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-11, 25-9

New London-Spicer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 19-25, 25-12, 25-6, 25-21

New Ulm Cathedral def. Sleepy Eye, 25-15, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23

Red Rock Central def. Cedar Mountain-Comfrey, 25-6, 25-19, 25-22

Rush City def. East Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12

South Ridge def. Moose Lake/Willow River

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Sibley East, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

Stewartville def. Pine Island, 25-2, 25-9, 25-15

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-15, 25-17

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11

