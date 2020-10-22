Tumult at Nigeria prison after days of anti-police protests

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Plumes of smoke rose from a prison in Nigeria’s largest city and gunfire could be heard as people ran through streets in the area, signs of continued unrest in the West African nation that has been gripped by protests against police brutality. It was not clear what was happening Thursday at Lagos’ Ikoyi Correctional Center. But prisons and police stations have been broken into over the past two weeks as anger at authorities boiled over and some sought to take advantage of the protests to create mayhem. Officials did not immediately comment on the situation at the prison. Elsewhere in Lagos, the streets were empty and shops were shuttered, as residents largely obeyed a government curfew.